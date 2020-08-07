Andersson potted an empty-net goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Jets in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.
Andersson's tally produced the final score, adding insurance as the Flames advanced to the Western Conference Quarterfinals. It was his first point in four games. Andersson added a plus-5 rating and seven blocked shots in the series.
