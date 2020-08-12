Andersson scored a goal and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Andersson has scored in consecutive outings, giving him two goals in five games during the playoffs. The Swede has added a plus-5 rating, 10 blocked shots and seven shots on net. During the regular season, Andersson had a career-high 22 points (five goals, 17 helpers) in 70 appearances.