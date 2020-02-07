Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Tallies in loss
Andersson scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.
Andersson's goal came in the second period, but the Flames couldn't tie the game. The Swede now has 15 points, 100 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and 43 PIM through 55 contests.
More News
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Gathers helper in shootout win•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Records assist Thursday•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Inks six-year extension•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Posts power-play helper•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Snaps seven-game point drought•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Hits skid•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.