Andersson scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Lightning.

He picked up a point in each period, helping to set up Nazem Kadri in the first and Dillon Dube in the third and getting credit for his own tally in the second on a point shot that deflected home off Victor Hedman's ribs. Andersson was cold to begin January, going five straight games without a point, but he's heating up again with two goals and six points over the last four contests.