Andersson scored a power-play goal on two shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders.

Andersson tied the contest at 8:17 of the third period, ending his seven-game point drought with the goal. The 28-year-old defenseman was red-hot in October before his scoring pace dipped this month. Overall, he has five goals, 12 points, 36 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 19 appearances. That production is in line with his two best seasons, so all fantasy managers can ask for from Andersson is a bit more consistency.