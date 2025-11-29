Andersson picked up two assists, one on the power play, while adding three shots on net, three blocked shots, one hit, two PIM and a plus-1 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

The veteran blueliner continues to bolster his trade value. Andersson has produced multiple points in four of the last six games, erupting for two goals and 11 points during that stretch with 17 blocked shots, 11 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-2 rating. He's up to five goals and 18 points in 26 contests on the season, putting Andersson on pace to top the career-high 50 points in 82 games he delivered for the Flames in 2021-22.