Andersson picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
He helped set up Derek Ryan for a tally in the first period, and then had a hand in Mark Giordano's game-winner midway through the second. Andersson snapped a six-game point drought with the performance, and on the season he has three goals and 16 points through 31 contests.
More News
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Sends helper Thursday•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Contributes assist in win•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Delivers pair of apples•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Pots lone goal in loss•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Distributes pair of assists•
-
Flames' Rasmus Andersson: Slings helper•