Andersson picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

He helped set up Derek Ryan for a tally in the first period, and then had a hand in Mark Giordano's game-winner midway through the second. Andersson snapped a six-game point drought with the performance, and on the season he has three goals and 16 points through 31 contests.