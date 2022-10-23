Andersson recorded a pair of assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Andersson has four assists in his last three games and six points in five outings this year. Three of his helpers have come on the power play, including a secondary assist on Nazem Kadri's tally in the first period of Saturday's game. Andersson has added 11 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating while playing top-pairing minutes as the Flames' most dangerous scoring threat from the blue line.