Andersson scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Stars.

Both points came in the second period, helping Calgary built a 6-1 lead that the team nearly squandered. Andersson snapped a five-game point drought with the performance, but on the season he has a solid six goals and 29 points through 44 contests, including 12 assists with the man advantage.