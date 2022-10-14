Andersson scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Andersson took a roughing penalty in a scrum in the second period. He made up for it immediately after his time was served, cashing in a breakaway goal to stretch the Flames' lead to 3-1. He'd also help out on a Tyler Toffoli tally in the third. Last year was the long-awaited breakout for Andersson -- he had 50 points in 82 games while taking on a top-pairing role. The 25-year-old should produce at a similar rate in 2022-23.