Valiev was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Monday.

Valiev was promoted to provide depth on defense in the wake of Mark Giordano's two-game suspension. With the Flames set to welcome their captain back Wednesday the time was right to send the youngster back down to the minors. In 20 games with AHL Stockton, the 23-year-old has three assists and carries a minus-4 rating.

