Flames' Rinat Valiev: Back down to Stockton
Valiev was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Monday.
Valiev was promoted to provide depth on defense in the wake of Mark Giordano's two-game suspension. With the Flames set to welcome their captain back Wednesday the time was right to send the youngster back down to the minors. In 20 games with AHL Stockton, the 23-year-old has three assists and carries a minus-4 rating.
More News
-
Flames' Rinat Valiev: Promoted to top level•
-
Flames' Rinat Valiev: Brought in via three-player deal•
-
Canadiens' Rinat Valiev: Placed on waivers•
-
Canadiens' Rinat Valiev: Agrees to one-year, two-way contract renewal•
-
Canadiens' Rinat Valiev: Redirected to minor league•
-
Canadiens' Rinat Valiev: Unfit to play Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...