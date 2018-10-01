Valiev -- along with Matt Taormina -- was acquired by the Flames from the Canadiens in a swap for Brett Kulak.

Vailev cleared waivers prior to being traded which clears the way for him to report to AHL Stockton, where he figures to spend the bulk of the upcoming season. The Russian has just 12 games of NHL experience and could earn a call-up or two this season.

