The Flames recalled Valiev from AHL Stockton on Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Travis Hamonic is currently dealing with an upper-body injury, so Valiev will join the big club as an insurance policy in case Hamonic is unable to go Sunday against Carolina. The Russian blueliner has notched one goal and 12 points in 36 appearances this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories