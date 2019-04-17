Flames' Rinat Valiev: Called up from minors
Valiev was promoted from AHL Stockton on Wednesday as part of the Flames' Black Aces call-ups.
Valiev failed to earn a call-up during the season, instead spending the entire campaign with the Heat where he racked up four goals, 17 helpers and 51 PIM in 57 outings. The 23-year-old blueliner will be a restricted free agent this offseason and might not warrant an offer sheet from the club given how little he has been utilized in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...