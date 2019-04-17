Valiev was promoted from AHL Stockton on Wednesday as part of the Flames' Black Aces call-ups.

Valiev failed to earn a call-up during the season, instead spending the entire campaign with the Heat where he racked up four goals, 17 helpers and 51 PIM in 57 outings. The 23-year-old blueliner will be a restricted free agent this offseason and might not warrant an offer sheet from the club given how little he has been utilized in the NHL.