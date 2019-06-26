Flames' Rinat Valiev: Gets QO from Calgary
Valiev earned a qualifying offer from the Flames on Tuesday.
Valiev failed to earn a call-up during the season, instead spending the entire campaign with the Heat where he racked up four goals, 17 helpers and 51 PIM in 57 outings. His offer sheet received is evidence that the club still values what he can bring to both the NHL and AHL level.
