Flames' Rinat Valiev: Promoted to top level
Calgary recalled Valiev from AHL Stockton on Saturday.
The Flames only had six eligible defensemen prior to Valiev's promotion, so he'll likely round out their depth on the back end until Mark Giordano returns from his two-game suspension. The 2014 third-round pick has notched three assists in 20 AHL appearances this season.
