Valiev put pen to paper on a one-year, two-way deal with Calgary on Tuesday.

Valiev hasn't seen action in the NHL since 2017-18, spending all of the previous campaign in the minors with the Heat. In 57 contests, the 24-year-old notched four goals and 17 helpers. The blueliner will be hard pressed to secure a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night versus Colorado on Oct. 3.