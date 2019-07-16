Flames' Rinat Valiev: Re-signs with club
Valiev put pen to paper on a one-year, two-way deal with Calgary on Tuesday.
Valiev hasn't seen action in the NHL since 2017-18, spending all of the previous campaign in the minors with the Heat. In 57 contests, the 24-year-old notched four goals and 17 helpers. The blueliner will be hard pressed to secure a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night versus Colorado on Oct. 3.
