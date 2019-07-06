Flames' Rinat Valiev: Seeking arbitration
Valiev filed for salary arbitration Friday.
Valiev spent the entire 2018-19 season with AHL Stockton, logging four goals, 17 assists and 51 PIM over 57 games. The 24-year-old could still have a shot at seeing a depth role on Calgary's blue line if both sides are able to negotiate a new deal at or before the arbitration hearings.
