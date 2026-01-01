Kerins logged two assists in AHL Calgary's 3-2 overtime win over Colorado on Thursday.

Kerins is on a 10-game point streak, earning five goals and eight assists in that span. The 23-year-old is playing at a high level for the second year in a row, earning 12 goals and 20 helpers through 31 appearances. Kerins got into two NHL games earlier in the year, and he should be in consideration for a call-up at some point in the second half of the campaign.