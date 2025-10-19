Kerins scored twice in AHL Calgary's 5-4 overtime loss to Tucson on Saturday.

Kerins has started the season with four points over three contests for the Wranglers. The Flames are struggling to score at the NHL level, and if Kerins keeps up his hot start, he could be in line for a call-up to replace an unproductive forward. The 23-year-old had 61 points in 63 regular-season AHL outings last year while adding four assists in five NHL appearances.