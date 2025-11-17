Kerins was demoted to AHL Calgary on Monday.

Kerins saw action in two games while up with the Flames, failing to register a point while notching one hit, one shot and a minus-1 rating. Sam Morton was recalled in a corresponding move and could replace Kerins in the lineup against Chicago on Tuesday. This likely won't be Kerins last time in the NHL this year, but it's unlikely he makes enough of an impact to be fantasy relevant.