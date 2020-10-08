Francis was drafted 143rd overall by the Flames at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Scouts remain split on Francis. Some see a hard-working player who can play both center and wing and took a significant step forward offensively (24 goals, 72 points in 61 games) in his third QMJHL campaign. Francis's detractors point to an undersized (5-foot-9, 170 pounds) player with just average offensive ability. Regardless of which side is correct, Francis does provide much-needed depth to the Calgary system. He will return for at least one more season of junior hockey.