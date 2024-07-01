Lomberg signed a two-year, $4 million contract with Calgary on Monday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Lomberg chipped in five goals, two assists, 80 PIM and 179 hits in 75 regular-season contests with Florida in 2023-24. The 29-year-old forward will likely occupy a bottom-six role with the Flames.
