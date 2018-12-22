Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Bussed back to minors
Lomberg was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Lomberg descending to the minors shouldn't be viewed as an outright demotion so much as it is him paving the way for a much more established winger in Michael Frolik to return from a lower-body injury. Lomberg has one assist and 32 PIM through career 11 games at the top level.
