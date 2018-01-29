Lomberg was recalled from the minors on Monday, Wes Gilbertson of Postmedia reports.

Lomberg was initially called up right before the All-Star break, but he only saw one game of action. The 23-year-old played a mere 6:30 and got in a fight, meaning he spent almost as much time in the box as on the ice. He's an undrafted player who has only played in one NHL game to date, so that seems likely to be the role he has in this league.