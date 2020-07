Lomberg is expected to skate with the Flames as part of Phase 3 but he's dealing with an undisclosed injury, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Lomberg notched 11 goals and nine helpers in 21 appearances for AHL Stockton this year. The 25-year-old winger was significantly less productive in the NHL regular season, as he failed to register a point in four contests in which he averaged just 6:59 of ice time.