Lomberg scored a goal, added two PIM and doled out four hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Lomberg ended a 15-game goal drought in the third period, and his tally stood as the game-winner. During the slump, he earned just three assists, and none of them had come in the previous five contests. The 31-year-old forward is up to four goals, eight points, 48 shots on net, 117 hits, 59 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 50 appearances in a fourth-line role.