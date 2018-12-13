Lomberg (suspension) has served his two-game ban and is available for Saturday's meeting with Minnesota.

Even though he is an option, there is no guarantee Lomberg will suit up versus the Wild, as he has previously served as a healthy scratch on a number of occasions. Once Michael Frolik (lower body) or Mikael Backlund (undisclosed) is cleared to return, Lomberg figures to find himself heading back to AHL Stockton.