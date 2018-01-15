Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Flipped back to minors
Lomberg was demoted to AHL Stockton on Monday.
Lomberg will head right back to the minors after a brief one-day stint in the NHL. The 23-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut and will likely remain with the Heat following the Flames' bye week. Through the first 33 games of the AHL campaign, the winger has tallied four goals and seven helpers, which should at least keep him on the list of potential call-ups throughout the year.
