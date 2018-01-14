Lomberg was recalled by the Flames on Sunday, Kristen Odland of the Calgary Sun reports.

Room was made for Lomberg on the Flames' roster when Jaromir Jagr (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve. It's likely Jagr's stint with the Flames is over, and Lomberg was the big club's first option to replace the living legend. What a way to start a NHL career. Lomberg had four goals, 11 points and 82 PIM through 33 games with AHL Stockton this season, so it's clear he won't see much time outside of a bottom-six role.