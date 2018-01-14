Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Gets first call from big club
Lomberg was recalled by the Flames on Sunday, Kristen Odland of the Calgary Sun reports.
Room was made for Lomberg on the Flames' roster when Jaromir Jagr (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve. It's likely Jagr's stint with the Flames is over, and Lomberg was the big club's first option to replace the living legend. What a way to start a NHL career. Lomberg had four goals, 11 points and 82 PIM through 33 games with AHL Stockton this season, so it's clear he won't see much time outside of a bottom-six role.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...