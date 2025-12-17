Lomberg scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Lomberg tied the game at 2-2 in the first period. The 31-year-old's tally was his first of the year, and it's just his second point in 30 appearances. That lack of offense led to him getting challenged for his spot on the fourth line in late November and early December, but he's now played in six straight games. He's racked up 82 hits, 31 PIM, 31 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating this season, and he provides plenty of intangibles on the ice, though they won't often lead to fantasy production.