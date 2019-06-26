Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Gets qualifying offer
Lomberg was given a qualifying offer from the Flames on Tuesday.
Lomberg made more of an impact at the NHL level this season on the defensive-side of the puck, dishing out 12 hits and 17 PIMS in four games, highlighted by a 17 PIM game against Minnesota. The 24-year-old is set to earn a contract of $650,000 next season at the NHL and AHL level, with the latter more relevant for Lomberg.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...