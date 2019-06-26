Lomberg was given a qualifying offer from the Flames on Tuesday.

Lomberg made more of an impact at the NHL level this season on the defensive-side of the puck, dishing out 12 hits and 17 PIMS in four games, highlighted by a 17 PIM game against Minnesota. The 24-year-old is set to earn a contract of $650,000 next season at the NHL and AHL level, with the latter more relevant for Lomberg.