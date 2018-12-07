Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Handed one-game suspension
Lomberg was given an automatic one-game suspension for instigating in the final five minutes of regulation Thursday and could face additional discipline, per the NHL Department of Player Safety.
Lomberg hopped on the ice and immediately went after Minnesota's Matt Dumba for a perceived dirty hit on Mikael Backlund. While the fourth-line winger is relegated to the press box, Austin Czarnik figures to slot into the lineup.
