Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Heads back to minors
The Flames assigned Lomberg to AHL Stockton on Sunday.
Lomberg still has one game to serve on his suspension for instigating, but he'll shift to minors while Anthony Peluso is recalled to serve as a physical presence.
More News
-
Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Suspension now two games•
-
Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Handed one-game suspension•
-
Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Promoted to top level•
-
Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Shuffles back to Stockton•
-
Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Called up from AHL Stockton•
-
Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Heads to minors after NHL debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...