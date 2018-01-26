Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Heads to minors after NHL debut
Lomberg was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Friday.
The 5-foot-9, 191-pound winger did exactly what the Flames expected him to in Thursday's game against the Oilers -- he dropped the mitts with Zack Kassian. Besides for that, Lomberg played just 6:30 of ice time and recorded a minus-1 rating. However, he proved he'll do what he has to to stay on a NHL roster, so Lomberg could be called back up after the All-Star break if the Flames need a physical presence.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...