Lomberg was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Friday.

The 5-foot-9, 191-pound winger did exactly what the Flames expected him to in Thursday's game against the Oilers -- he dropped the mitts with Zack Kassian. Besides for that, Lomberg played just 6:30 of ice time and recorded a minus-1 rating. However, he proved he'll do what he has to to stay on a NHL roster, so Lomberg could be called back up after the All-Star break if the Flames need a physical presence.