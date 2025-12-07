Lomberg was in the lineup for the fifth time in the last nine games, posting two shots on goal and a fighting major in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Mammoth.

Lomberg was a steady part of the Flames' fourth line early in the season, though he didn't generate much offense. He's since been challenged for his spot by John Beecher and Dryden Hunt, and Adam Klapka is also in the fourth-line mix. Lomberg has just one helper through 26 outings while adding 25 shots on net, 27 PIM and 76 hits. With virtually no offense in his game, Lomberg doesn't need to be on most fantasy rosters.