Lomberg was called up from AHL Stockton on Thursday.

Don't let Lomberg's small stature (5-foot-9, 187 pounds) fool you -- this kid is feisty and he's no stranger to the sin bin, having amassed 291 PIM over 159 games at the AHL level. The Flames have also recalled Buddy Robinson in the wake of injuries to Sam Bennett (upper body) and James Neal (lower body), so Lomberg's no lock to draw in against the Lightning on Thursday.