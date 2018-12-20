Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Jumps to top level
Lomberg was called up from AHL Stockton on Thursday.
Don't let Lomberg's small stature (5-foot-9, 187 pounds) fool you -- this kid is feisty and he's no stranger to the sin bin, having amassed 291 PIM over 159 games at the AHL level. The Flames have also recalled Buddy Robinson in the wake of injuries to Sam Bennett (upper body) and James Neal (lower body), so Lomberg's no lock to draw in against the Lightning on Thursday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...