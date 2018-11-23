Lomberg was recalled from AHL Stockton on Friday.

This marks Lomberg's first call-up of the 2018-19 campaign. Last season, he spent most of his time with the AHL's Heat, but the young winger added a helper and 15 PIM over seven games at the top level. There's no guarantee that he'll be on the ice against the Golden Knights on Friday, so Lomberg can be bypassed in all fantasy formats.