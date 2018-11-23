Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Promoted to top level
Lomberg was recalled from AHL Stockton on Friday.
This marks Lomberg's first call-up of the 2018-19 campaign. Last season, he spent most of his time with the AHL's Heat, but the young winger added a helper and 15 PIM over seven games at the top level. There's no guarantee that he'll be on the ice against the Golden Knights on Friday, so Lomberg can be bypassed in all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Shuffles back to Stockton•
-
Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Called up from AHL Stockton•
-
Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Heads to minors after NHL debut•
-
Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Recalled from minors•
-
Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Flipped back to minors•
-
Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Gets first call from big club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...