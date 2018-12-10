Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Quickly called back up
Lomberg (suspension) was recalled from the AHL's Heat on Monday.
Lomberg was sent down Sunday, so his stint in the minors went by in the blink of an eye. However, he still has one game of a suspension left to serve, so he won't be placed back into the lineup right away.
