Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Re-signs with Calgary
Lomberg signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Tuesday.
Lomberg filed for salary arbitration earlier this month, but he and the Flames were able to come to terms on a deal both sides deemed fair prior to his hearing. The 24-year-old forward spent the majority of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors, notching 12 goals and 29 points in 58 games. The University of Maine product will likely once again stick with AHL Stockton for most of the 2019-20 season, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on him.
