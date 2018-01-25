Lomberg was promoted from AHL Stockton on Thursday.

Lomberg has yet to feature in a game for the Flames this year, but has shown some decent production with the Heat. In 36 minor-league contests, the 23-year-old recorded five goals, nine helpers and 84 PIM. If the Ontario native slots into the lineup versus Edmonton on Thursday, it would likely be in a swap for Marek Hrivik or Curtis Lazar.