Lomberg posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

The Flames' fourth line was responsible for their third goal, with Lomberg chipping in the secondary helper on Kevin Rooney's tally in the second period. The 30-year-old Lomberg has three points, eight shots and eight hits over his last three outings. Getting a little depth scoring is never a bad thing, but the winger is unlikely to do enough on a consistent basis to help most fantasy managers. He's at 11 points, 63 shots, 117 hits, 57 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 73 contests this season.