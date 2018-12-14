Calgary assigned Lomberg to AHL Stockton on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Mike Smith is dealing with an undisclosed issue ahead of Saturday's game against Minnesota, so the Flames needed to send Lomberg packing in order to make room on their roster for backup netminder Jon Gillies. The 24-year-old winger will likely be recalled by the big club once Smith is given the green light and Gillies is reassigned to AHL Stockton.