Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Shuffles back to Stockton
Lomberg was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Saturday, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.
The Flames sent Lomberg to the press box in the prior three games, and he's only averaged 6:15 of ice time when deployed on the fourth line. While he very well count return to the highest level if injuries start depleting the Flames up front, Lomberg's not someone that you should be concerned with, particularly because the forward position is naturally flush with talent in most fantasy pools
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...