Lomberg was reassigned to AHL Stockton on Saturday, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

The Flames sent Lomberg to the press box in the prior three games, and he's only averaged 6:15 of ice time when deployed on the fourth line. While he very well count return to the highest level if injuries start depleting the Flames up front, Lomberg's not someone that you should be concerned with, particularly because the forward position is naturally flush with talent in most fantasy pools