Lomberg's point drought reached 13 games in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Lomberg has amassed 22 PIM, 22 hits and 11 shots on net in that span. The 30-year-old winger has been a fourth-line fixture for much of the season, playing in an enforcer role. He has four points, 74 hits, 44 PIM and 30 shots on net over 43 appearances.