Flames' Ryan Lomberg: Suspension now two games
Lomberg received a one-game suspension in addition to the automatic one-game ban he received for instigating in the final five minutes of regulation, per the NHL Department of Player Safety.
Lomberg's suspension will be two games in total for making a legal line change with the intent of starting a fight. Before Saturday's game against the Predators, the Flames will be forced to make a call to the AHL with only 11 healthy forwards and six healthy defensemen.
