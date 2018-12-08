Lomberg received a one-game suspension in addition to the automatic one-game ban he received for instigating in the final five minutes of regulation, per the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Lomberg's suspension will be two games in total for making a legal line change with the intent of starting a fight. Before Saturday's game against the Predators, the Flames will be forced to make a call to the AHL with only 11 healthy forwards and six healthy defensemen.