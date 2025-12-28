Lomberg scored a goal on two shots and added six hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Lomberg capitalized on a turnover in the second period to produce his third goal in that last five games. The 31-year-old was scratch four times between Nov. 19 and Dec. 2, but his recent play has restored his status on the fourth line. The winger has four points, 35 shots on net, 91 hits, 48 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 34 appearances this season.