Strome scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.

Strome tallied at 1:32 of the second period and then set up Olli Maatta's goal a few minutes later. The 32-year-old Strome has made the most of his new opportunity in Calgary, seeing steady middle-six minutes since he was traded from the Ducks. He's earned nine points over 12 outings as a Flame, matching his total for the year over 33 appearances for the Ducks. Strome also has 51 shots on net, 19 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-7 rating across 45 contests overall.