Strome scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

The goal was the 500th point of Strome's career, and it came in his first game back in Anaheim since the Ducks dealt him away at the trade deadline. The 32-year-old has revitalized his career with the Flames, earning 11 points over 15 contests since the trade. That gives him 20 points, 56 shots on net, 19 hits, 29 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 48 appearances on the season.