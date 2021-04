Bennett recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Bennett had the lone helper on the first of Mikael Backlund's two goals in the third period. The 24-year-old Bennett has assists in three straight games, lifting his season output to 10 points in 37 contests. He's added 73 hits, 67 shots, 19 PIM and a minus-16 rating in a bottom-six role.